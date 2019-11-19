Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wood Funeral Home
273 North Ridge Avenue
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
(208) 522-2751
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Wood Funeral Home
273 North Ridge Avenue
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Wood Funeral Home
273 North Ridge Avenue
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Wood Funeral Home
273 North Ridge Avenue
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Jenkins


1935 - 2019
Send Flowers
Karen Jenkins Obituary
Karen Jenkins, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 17, 2019, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community.

Karen was born December 21, 1935, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Melvin Frandsen and Ivy Lavender Fields Frandsen. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School.

On April 26, 1957, she married Jack Jenkins in Iona, Idaho. Together they had three children, Maureen, Barbara, and Michael, and raised them in Idaho Falls.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a member of the women's DOES and a auxiliary member of the American Legion. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and completing crosswords.

Karen is survived by her loving husband, Jack Jenkins; daughters, Barbara (Ron) Palmer of Idaho Falls, ID, and Maureen Jenkins of Tombstone, AZ; son, Michael Jenkins of San Antonio, TX; 4 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Joyce Moon and Annette Tores; and brothers, Richard Frandsen and Keith Frandsen.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m prior to the services. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -