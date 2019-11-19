|
|
|
Karen Jenkins, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 17, 2019, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community.
Karen was born December 21, 1935, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Melvin Frandsen and Ivy Lavender Fields Frandsen. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School.
On April 26, 1957, she married Jack Jenkins in Iona, Idaho. Together they had three children, Maureen, Barbara, and Michael, and raised them in Idaho Falls.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a member of the women's DOES and a auxiliary member of the American Legion. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and completing crosswords.
Karen is survived by her loving husband, Jack Jenkins; daughters, Barbara (Ron) Palmer of Idaho Falls, ID, and Maureen Jenkins of Tombstone, AZ; son, Michael Jenkins of San Antonio, TX; 4 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Joyce Moon and Annette Tores; and brothers, Richard Frandsen and Keith Frandsen.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m prior to the services. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 19, 2019