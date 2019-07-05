Karen Johnson, 55, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 3, 2019, at her home.



Karen was born February 29, 1964, in Ogden, Utah, to Morris Ray Johnson and Sharlene Mills Johnson. She grew up and attended schools in Tucson, Logan, Odessa, Idaho Falls, and graduated from Bonneville High School. She also attended Weber State University where she received her Associate's Degree in Respiratory Therapy.



Karen made her home in Idaho Falls where she worked as a Respiratory Therapist for EIRMC and Madison Memorial Hospital.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed art, being outdoors, and had a great love for family and her pet dogs.



Karen is survived by her loving father, Ray (Jackie) Johnson of Ammon, ID; brother, Michael (Patty) Johnson of Niceville, FL; brother, Timothy (Josephina) Johnson of Brigham City, UT; sister, Terri (Bret) Wixom of Idaho Falls; sister, Sandra (Robert) Geray of Iona, ID; brother, Matthew (Jennifer) Johnson of Idaho Falls; brother, Talmage Johnson of Ammon, ID.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharlene Johnson; grandparents, Morris and Beatrice Johnson, Blaine and Estella Mills, and nephew, Adam Johnson.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.



Published in Post Register on July 5, 2019