Karen M Moir, 85, passed away March 25, 2020 of natural causes at EIRMC. She was born five weeks early on October 19, 1934 in Idaho Falls, Id to Mervin and Laura Miller. She was raised on a farm in the Jameston area south of Idaho Falls. She was picking spuds and learned to drive a tractor at an early age. Karen loved the Palomino horses that her Dad raised. After moving a couple of times, she graduated high school from Blackfoot High and went on to ISU. After working for a local doctor, she married Gordon Moir March 10, 1955. They just recently celebrated 65 years of marriage! Karen used her early training to be the perfect farm wife. She operated all types of machinery with the tractors such as the baler. Karen and Gordon worked side by side on the farm. She had the good sense to instill in her daughters to not do the irrigating. She worked for over 10 years at Rogers Seed and for their Credit Union. Karen learned to play the piano and clarinet at a young age. She played piano for her children's programs and for the Grange for many years. Karen was an avid needle worker, knit, crochet and especially cross-stitch and did it in her spare time. She even took pieces to the Eastern Idaho State Fair. She was a woman of principle and knew how to make a decision and respected others that could do the same. She is survived by her husband Gordon Moir, daughter Nancy Moir, grandchildren Saz Walcher and Jon Moir of Idaho Falls, daughter Lynn Wearden (Joe), grandchildren Marc (Jody) Travis, Palisade, CO, Mimi Ford, Buhl, Robin (AIdo) Cabrini, Eagle, Raven Marler, Garden City, and 9 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Kent Miller of Chubbuck, ID, sister-in-law Myrna Samargis of Idaho Falls and 5 nieces and one nephew. A memorial service will occur at a later date.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 31, 2020