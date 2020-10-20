Karen Bahr Stoddart, 72, of Blackfoot, passed away, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her daughter's home.
Karen was born September 4, 1948 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to William Ellis Bahr and Thelma Meikle.
Karen lived in Osgood until the age of five when the family moved to Blackfoot. She graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1967.
On June 17, 1967 she married Richard Kent Stoddart in the Idaho Falls Temple, Idaho Falls, Idaho. He preceded her in death on December 9, 2017.
In her early years, Karen worked at the INL. She enjoyed substitute teaching and was a representative for Ambassador Cards. She worked as the manager over layaway, claims, and training personnel at Walmart until her retirement. Karen was the manager of the Par-Mutual Racing at the Eastern Idaho State Fair for over 20 years.
Karen was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong testimony of the Savior, Jesus Christ, and the Restored Gospel in the Latter Days. She served in many auxiliaries of the church. Karen loved reading, doing crafts, cooking, and traveling on family trips. She enjoyed spending time with her friends. Her family and grandchildren were the focus of her life, and she always put their needs in front of her own.
Karen is survived by her children, Janelle (Chad) Tolman of Chubbuck, Jason (Tiffany) Stoddart of Idaho Falls, Jamie (Jefferson) Woodland of Pocatello, and ten grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Stoddart; parents, William and Thelma; and all of her siblings, Barbara Wilding, Jerry Bahr, Ray Bahr, and Mick Bahr.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Blackfoot 11th Ward at 520 N. Shilling. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church.
