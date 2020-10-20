1/1
Karen Stoddart
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Bahr Stoddart, 72, of Blackfoot, passed away, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her daughter's home.

Karen was born September 4, 1948 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to William Ellis Bahr and Thelma Meikle.

Karen lived in Osgood until the age of five when the family moved to Blackfoot. She graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1967.

On June 17, 1967 she married Richard Kent Stoddart in the Idaho Falls Temple, Idaho Falls, Idaho. He preceded her in death on December 9, 2017.

In her early years, Karen worked at the INL. She enjoyed substitute teaching and was a representative for Ambassador Cards. She worked as the manager over layaway, claims, and training personnel at Walmart until her retirement. Karen was the manager of the Par-Mutual Racing at the Eastern Idaho State Fair for over 20 years.

Karen was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong testimony of the Savior, Jesus Christ, and the Restored Gospel in the Latter Days. She served in many auxiliaries of the church. Karen loved reading, doing crafts, cooking, and traveling on family trips. She enjoyed spending time with her friends. Her family and grandchildren were the focus of her life, and she always put their needs in front of her own.

Karen is survived by her children, Janelle (Chad) Tolman of Chubbuck, Jason (Tiffany) Stoddart of Idaho Falls, Jamie (Jefferson) Woodland of Pocatello, and ten grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Stoddart; parents, William and Thelma; and all of her siblings, Barbara Wilding, Jerry Bahr, Ray Bahr, and Mick Bahr.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Blackfoot 11th Ward at 520 N. Shilling. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HAWKER FUNERAL HOME Blackfoot Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved