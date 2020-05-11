Karen Joy (Adamson) Walker, age 71 of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away May 7th, 2020 at home surrounded by her devoted husband of 55 years and her loving sons.



Karen was born July 22, 1948 in Baker County Oregon to Gearold Edward Adamson and Margorie Alberta (Nichols) Adamson. She married John M. Walker of Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1965.



She worked at Tractor Sales, Westmark Credit Union, and retired at the Bank of Idaho with over 20 years of service.



Karen is survived by her husband John M. Walker, two Sons Johnny E. Walker (Angel) of Sandy, UT. and Trevor W. Walker (Wendy) of Dillon, MT; 3 Grandchildren, Johnny E. Walker II (Nicole) of West Jordan UT, Hailee L. Walker of Sandy, UT & Adam W. Walker of Dillon, MT. She is also survived by her mother Marjorie A. Freeland of Idaho Falls, Idaho, nephew Riley Adamson, of Kirkland, WA.



Preceded in death, by her father Gearold E. Adamson, and her only sibling Kent A. Adamson.



The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Teton Oncology, Teton Radiology and OneSource Hospice for outstanding care and empathy.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



