|
|
|
Karilyn Joy Clapp, 81, of Iona, passed away January 24, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She was under the care of her loving family and Aspen Home Health & Hospice.
Karilyn was born September 15, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to William Leonadis Mecham and Edna Fowers Mecham. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1956. She also attended Excelsis Beauty School in 1957.
On September 26, 1959, she married Harold Ira Clapp in Idaho Falls. Karilyn and Harold made their home in Iona, Idaho, where Karilyn worked as a cook for Bonneville School District #93.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a church librarian for many years. She enjoyed attending church activities. Earlier in her life, she enjoyed quilting.
Karilyn is survived by her daughter, Susan Walden of Idaho Falls; sons, Todd Clapp of Lubbock, TX, and Richard Clapp of Iona, ID; and 3 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Harold.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Iona 12th Ward, 5169 Denning Avenue, with Bishop Mike Klingler officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 27, 2020