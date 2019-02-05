Resources More Obituaries for Karl Griffin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Karl Griffin

1957 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Karl Weldon Griffin, 61, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 3, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Karl was born July 22, 1957, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Gover Griffin and Barbara Horne Griffin. He grew up and attended schools in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School.



On June 29, 1985, he married Debra Corgatelli in Reno, Nevada. They were blessed with a daughter, Aleece. Karl and Debra made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Karl worked as an Operation Facility Technical Specialist for the INL. He loved his job and his association with those he worked with.



He was a Christian. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed water skiing and snow skiing in his younger years. He loved music.



Karl is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Debbie Corgatelli-Griffin of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Aleece Griffin of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Barbara Griffin of Shelley, ID; brother, Paul (Angie) Griffin of AZ; brother, Kevin Griffin of Shelley, ID; and sister, Lisa (Dennis) Lawrence of CO. He was preceded in death by his father, Gover Griffin.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road.



Published in Post Register on Feb. 5, 2019