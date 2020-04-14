|
Karla Rae Jenkins Gladstone passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her husband, family, and friends, with the loving care of Hands of Hope and Cloud 9.
Karla was born October 12, 1960, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Sharee Sargent and Steve L. Jenkins. She attended school in Logan, Utah.
Karla enjoyed her family and children and was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Every spring, you would find Karla out in the spring sun tending to her beautiful garden, where she loved to share her harvests with neighbors, friends, and family. She enjoyed gardening and being outside in her yard. She was a very exceptional homemaker who loved to cook and bake chocolate chip cookies. She was an excellent cook and loved to entertain with her husband, Mark. She cherished spending quality time with her grandchildren and was proud of her family and watching her grandchildren grow.
Some of Karla's most beloved times were spent traveling, camping, and fishing with Mark. When she was younger, she loved to water-ski behind her fathers ski-boat, and you would find her on the mountain downhill skiing in the winter months. She loved visiting her family in St. George, Utah, and spending time with her sisters and mother. Karla loved to be active and was always a hard worker. Karla was a fun-loving person and was always willing to embrace the moment.
Karla is preceded in death by her son, Steven Thomas Reiner; father, Steven L. Jenkins; and sister, Dalene Fullmer Bird. She is survived by her husband, Mark Wayne Gladstone; daughter, Toye (Randy) Virgil; son, Karl Anthony Jenkins; her four grandchildren, Austin, Lilly, Brinnley, and Kaden; mother, Sharee (Greg) Tobler; her three sisters, Karen (Randy) Frei, Kathy Pierce, Shawnee Cotter; and two brothers, Douglas (Karen) Fullmer and Keenan (Carly) Jenkins.
Graveside services will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Ucon Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 14, 2020