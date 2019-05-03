Services Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 208-745-6604 For more information about Karla Koplin Resources More Obituaries for Karla Koplin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Karla Koplin

1937 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Karla Jane Tirrell Koplin, 81, of Rigby, Idaho, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, friend, mentor, and hero left this earth peacefully on May 1, 2019 after a year-long, valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Karla was born November 20, 1937 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Eldon Albert Tirrell and Lila Coles Tirrell. She graduated from Rigby High School, attended Ricks College, and began working at the AEC/DOE in Idaho Falls. She felt inspired to attend Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where with the matchmaking skills of her roommate and future sister-in-law, Tami, she met Tami's brother, the love of her life, Clair J. Koplin. They were married September 4, 1959 and soon returned to Rigby, established their family, and eventually built their home at "160" in Rigby, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 21, 1965. Together, they operated K Upholstery. They enjoyed working with many friends up and down the valley. They were blessed with seven children: Kelly (Becky) Koplin, Camille (Mike) Roberts, Kevin (Mindy) Koplin, Karleen (Robert) Lynes, Cristine (LaMar) Andersen, Kendall (Michelle) Koplin, and Kurtis (Janet) Koplin. They have 25 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. She shared a special relationship with each of her family members as well as neighbors and friends. She was so grateful for all of her friends who phoned regularly, came to visit, brought all kinds of blessings and hugs, and cheered her on! She was loved and respected by all who were privileged to know her. Karla was a very skilled secretary and customer service professional. She enjoyed working with all of the employees and customers of Rigby Coal and Feed beginning when she was very young. Although her seven children kept her hopping, she somehow found time to work for EG&G Idaho for 18 months and for Utah Power & Light for 15 years. Karla loved and appreciated her family above all else. She made her family a top priority throughout her life. She loved music, family history, and genealogy. She was a talented homemaker, seamstress, baker, and cook. She enjoyed camping with her family and especially looked forward to spending Sunday evenings together with her children and grandchildren and was proud to have all the cars at her house. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served faithfully in many callings and truly loved the gospel. She instilled gospel principles in every aspect of her life and was an example to all. She will be deeply missed. Karla was preceded in death by her husband, Clair J. Koplin, her mother, Lila Coles Tirrell, her father, Eldon Albert Tirrell, and her brother, Eldon Tirrell. Karla is survived by her children, grandchildren, and her sister, Rilla (Brent) Spaulding. Funeral services will be held at the Rigby East Stake Center on Tuesday, May 7th at 11 am.



Family will meet with friends and loved ones at Eckersell Funeral Home on Monday, May 6th from 6 to 7:30 pm and before her services at the Rigby East Stake Center from 9:30 to 10:30 am on Tuesday, May 7th. Interment will follow in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on May 3, 2019