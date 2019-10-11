|
Karma Warner Hinchcliff, 92 of Idaho Falls, passed away October 9, 2019, at her home of natural causes.
Karma was born August 12, 1927, in Ogden, Utah, to Lester Grant Hinchcliff and Adella Warner Hinchcliff. She grew up in Ogden, attending school there and graduating from Ogden High School. Karma earned bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in education from University of Utah, Eastern Washington University and Northern Arizona University, respectively. She filled a variety of roles as an educator throughout her life.
Karma was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served three church missions in Iowa, Pennsylvania, and Salt Lake City. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed travel, genealogy, gardening, and family.
On March 31, 1950, she married Edward Kenneth Mills Jr. in Ogden, Utah. Karma is survived by her son, Edward Kenneth (Karen) Mills of Ephrata, Washington; son, Gregory Chett (Kim) Mills of St. George, Utah; daughter, Robyn Lou (Greg) Horton of Idaho Falls, Idaho; daughter, Christy (Rick) Horton of Mesa, AZ; twenty-one grandchildren and forty-eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Lester Grant Hinchcliff, and sister, LuJean Carver.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Idaho Falls Brentwood Ward, 2040 Brentwood Drive, with Bishop Grant Stone officiating. The family will visit with friends from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be the following day at the Leavitt Aultorest Memorial Park Cemetery in Ogden, Utah.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 11, 2019