Karolyn Kay Woolstenhulme age 78 passed away on November 11. 2019 in Sun City, Arizona after complications of several health issues. Karolyn was born on June 11 1941 in Pueblo, Colorado to Robert & Kathryn Jordan.



Karolyn attended schools in Kansas and Nebraska graduating from business school In Lincoln, Nebraska



After graduating she moved to Idaho Falls working for Pepsi cola Company For 23 years, And later as a stock investment broker for Wells Fargo and key investments for some 20 years before retiring in 2005. She married Eddie Woolstenhulme in 1978



Karolyn enjoyed the outdoors, horses, flying planes and Was an avid golfer. She and husband Ed spent The last 18 winters in Wickenburg, Az Where she was very active in her catholic faith



Karolyn was Proceeded in death by her son Robbie Chapple, and stepson Lyle Woolstenhulme. She is survived by Her husband of 43 years, daughters Debbie Vincent of Idaho Falls, Kim Garcia of Helendale, Ca and stepdaughter Audra Woolstenhulme of Idaho Falls. Along with 6 grandchildren



funeral services were held on November 22 2019 in Wickenburg, Az at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church under the direction of Wickenburg funeral home.



Karolyn will be laid to rest in the Taylor Cemetery at a later and more appropriate Time



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store