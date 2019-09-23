|
Karsten Taylor Birch, 14, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 18, 2019.
Karsten was born January 18, 2005, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Taylor Oliver Birch and Ericka Theil Birch. He grew up mostly in Idaho and attended Skyline High School, Eagle Rock Middle School, Ucon Elementary. He also lived in Yuma, Arizona, and spent a summer in Sacramento, California.
Karsten enjoyed the outdoors; he fished, hiked, and was very good at rock climbing, beginning to climb in the 5.10 range. He was also very interested in drawing, science, and reading. You could often find him watching a space documentary or examining rocks and fossils.
Karsten is survived by his parents, Taylor Oliver Birch of Idaho Falls, ID, and Ericka Theil Birch of Ammon, ID; sisters, Jocelynn Bella and Kaidence Iris Birch of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers, Oliver Clark and Elliot Neal Birch of Idaho Falls, ID; grandparents, Albert and Serena Davidson of Idaho Falls, ID; and grandmother, Sandi Hemming of Idaho Falls, ID.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Neil Birch.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Albert Davidson officiating. A visitation will be held at 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 23, 2019