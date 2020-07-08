Katherine Cowgill Bare, age 85, of Terreton, passed away on July 3, 2020.
Katherine was born on April 17, 1935, in Roberts, ID, to Lincoln and Leona Long Cowgill. She grew up in Howe and was the second oldest of six children. She attended schools in Howe and Arco, Idaho.
Katherine married Bobbie Claude Bare on June 19, 1951. Together they had five boys, Casey, Lawson, Rob, Jeff, and Brian. For 29 years she and Bob owned and operated the BK's Motel in Mud Lake, Idaho, and made many life long friends through the business.
They farmed 160 acres in Mud Lake also.
Katherine enjoyed camping, fishing, canning, gardening, a good chat over coffee with friends, and above all spending time with her family. Katherine's life was a living example of what it meant to work hard and to take care of others. She will always be remembered as a tough woman with a quiet strength about her.
Katherine is survived by her sons, Casey (Shawna) Bare, Lawson Bare, Brian (Tina) Bare, all of Terreton, and Jeff Bare of Shelley; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; one brother, John Cowgill; and two sisters, Patsy Stoddart and Becky Harwick.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lincoln and Leona Cowgill; husband, Bob Bare; son, Rob Bare; and brothers, Benny and Jim Cowgill.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, July 11, 2020, at West Jefferson Memorial Park Cemetery in Terreton, ID, with Pastor Steven Moreale, officiating.
