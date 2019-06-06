Katherine Higdon, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 4, 2019, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community.



Katherine was born October 27, 1935, in Roxbury, OH, to Willard Darrell Reed and Mary Alice Deems Reed. She grew up and attended schools in the area and graduated from Waterford Ohio High School.



She married Billy Gene Higdon. Katherine and Billy made their home in Whittier, California and later Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Katherine worked in banking.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and country music.



Katherine is survived by her loving children, Jeffrey Cooke of Idaho Falls, ID and Grace Haarlammert of San Diego, CA; 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her father, Willard Darrell Reed, mother, Mary Alice Reed, and husband, Billy Gene Higdon.



Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Fielding Memorial Park .



The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Katherine's name to Lincoln Court.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on June 6, 2019 Read More