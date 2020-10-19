On September 29, 2020, Kathleen Annette Kakacek, age 65, passed away due to cancer. She was born on August 15, 1955 in Fort Lewis, Washington to Bonnie and Joseph Riley. Kathleen spent time living in Washington, Oregon and Montana before she met and married Steve Kakacek in 1977. They tackled life as partners, settling in Idaho Falls, Idaho where they raised two daughters and worked together to remodel almost every inch of the house they bought.
After living there for thirty-four years, they sold their home and began their next adventure. They helped their oldest daughter, Janet, resettle in Virginia and then moved to Missouri to be near their youngest, Beth.
Throughout their marriage, Kathleen was co-pilot to Steve, in all ways but literal; she let him take the helicopter lessons by himself. But they spent most of their time together making their house a home and visiting family and friends.
Kathleen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. She was a natural hostess, with a cold pitcher of sangria and a fresh loaf of bread at the ready. Kathleen delighted in deep conversations with friends and family, and she always had a good book recommendation to share. Her home was warm and open, her welcome guaranteed.
During her life, she worked several different jobs (paid and unpaid), including dental receptionist, classified writer, church secretary, debt counselor, nursing home aide, library archivist, and editor. At the age of forty-six, she realized her life-long dream of going to college. She graduated from Idaho State University (ISU) four years later, with a degree in technical writing and a minor in history. During her pursuit of higher education, Kathleen worked in the writing lab at ISU, a job she would have kept indefinitely had the rules allowed.
Besides her love of academia, Kathleen enjoyed reading, writing, watching movies, listening to Broadway musicals, making homemade pizza, crocheting and spending time with her family. She was quick to support others in their interests and passions. She loved taking her granddaughter to horseback riding lessons, and watching her grandson play basketball. She let her grandkids be messy as they baked together in the kitchen, and hosted silly tea parties with them, just to make them laugh.
Kathleen had a self-proclaimed appreciation for gallows humor. She and her sister spent hours on the phone making each other wheeze with laughter, and providing amusement for the observers, too. She never backed away from a long conversation, and she kept up contact with friends and family from all across her lifespan. She was a dependable listener and friend, and she shared that gift widely.
Kathleen's life was far too short, but she spent it providing immeasurable comfort and joy to others. She is sorely missed and survived by her husband Steve; their daughters Janet (Mike) Gavin and Beth (Chris) Munce; grandchildren Mikey, Alex, Clara and Colin; mother, Bonnie; and her sisters,Teresa and Laura; and dog/surrogate son, Doug. She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph.
A celebration of her life is planned for a date to be determined in the summer of 2021. Online condolences may be expressed at https://www.kccremation.com/obituaries.aspx
or at Legacy.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105