|
|
|
Kathleen "Kathy" Anne Bailey McOmber graduated gracefully after putting up one helluva fight against breast cancer on 03/19/2020 at 1752 hours in the arms of her 5 kids, her husband, and her sister. She was born January 26, 1952 as the first child to Harlan "Hud" Kenneth and Shirley Anne Curtiss Bailey in Lyons, New York. Being raised in a family of farmers, she was taught at a young age to be a responsible, selfless person. She was a bossy, loving big sister to her 2 younger siblings, Cindy and Bill. The relationships with her sister and brother have been important throughout her life.
Kathy graduated from Sodus Central High School in 1970. She dreamed of being a nurse, and supported herself as she realized this dream at Robert Wesleyan College. To pay for the last 2 years of college, Kathy joined the Army, which assisted her to reach her goal of becoming a nurse in 1974. She married Chester Chapman and, just 2 days before graduating with her BSN, she brought her 10 lb son, Chadwick Elijah into this world. The Army moved her to San Antonio, Texas where she provided care for many Vietnam Veterans. Kathy loved being a mother and was excited when two years after Chad, she gave birth to her first daughter, Elizabeth Anne. Less than two years later she had a beautiful surprise.. twins, Amy Marie and Sara Nichole. Kathy found herself as a single mother with a 4 year old, 17 month old, and newborn twins. She has always been resilient, and fearlessly fought to be the best mother to her children. Kathy married Rik Tor Rix in 1980 and together they had Jami Crystal. This union later ended.
Kathy spent the majority of her time supporting her children in all of their various activities from synchronized swimming to swim team to softball to piano lessons, and anything else they dreamed of doing. On November 19, 1993 she married Lonnie McOmber. He had four children. With 21 years of service, and a deployment during Desert Storm, Kathy retired from the Army with the rank of Lt. Col. She loved her country and proudly served for the freedom of each American citizen.
Kathy had a passion as a Labor and Delivery RN-C - acquiring an extra nursing certification for L&D. She spent most of her 40+ yrs nursing in her favorite area - L&D. She cherished her role in assisting women during the entire birthing process along with the loving friendships she developed with her co-workers and the physicians. She was the nurse for most of her grandchildren, even delivering one before the doctor could arrive.
She demonstrated her love to her children and every person she came in contact with by performing acts of service. Kathy was a homemaking and crafting queen. She could sew, quilt, embroider, create masterpieces that she loved to give as gifts. She canned, baked, cooked -always offering to help others any way that was needed. Kathy was an avid family historian, and could find the most interesting stories about her ancestors. She was a natural teacher willing to share all of her knowledge, making it fun to learn from her. She started the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) program at Judson High School in Converse, Texas.
Kathy is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in the California, Long Beach mission as a nurse with Lonnie in 2012 for 2 years. She loved teaching Relief Society, working at the Rexburg and Idaho Falls Temples, and volunteering at the Rigby Family History Center.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Lonnie, Her son Chad (Amy) Rix of Middleburg, Florida, Liz Page (Ben Lemmon), Sara (Glen) Quigley of Rigby, Amy (Dave) Boodry of Mesa, Arizona and Jami Thomas of Rigby, Sister Cindy (Steve) Mitchell of Lyons, New York, Brother Bill Bailey of Clearfield, Utah, Lonnie's 4 kids, Tobie (Brian) Sass of Richland, Washington, Joshua (Dez) McOmber, Shaun McOmber (Angela Burke), and Tasha Garrett of Idaho Falls, 41 grandchildren that she loved so very much and was so proud of, 5 great grandchildren, 2 more great grandchildren arriving later this year, 3 nieces and 1 nephew. She was reunited with family and friends that have passed before her including her mother, Shirley, and father, Harlan and many aunts and uncles. Kathy's wisdom and loving generosity lives on through her family and friends. Live each day the best you can, and ALWAYS CHOOSE JOY!
A private family funeral service will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Eckersell Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Sutton Cemetery. Please send condolneces to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. A web broadcast will be available. Please contact Eckersell Funeral Home.
Special thanks and deep gratitude to the loving staff at Teton Cancer Institute including Dr. Adams, Stephanie, Ryan, Shaunie, and Nohemy. This fantastic team fought the breast cancer valiantly with Kathy and her family. Also, Alliance Hospice who allowed her to graduate this life with dignity and grace as she deserved. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Mar. 20, 2020