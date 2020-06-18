Kathleen Denise O'Ryan, 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 12th, 2020, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls, after more than a decade of battling liver disease.
Kathleen was born December 18, 1957, in Columbus, Ohio, to Albert Leo O'Ryan Jr. and Dorothy Patricia Downey O'Ryan. She grew up in Columbus, attending St. Timothy's School K-6, Ridgeview Jr. High, and Whetstone High School. She was a member of St. Timothy's Roman Catholic Church during her adolescent years, but later chose to simply love Jesus, and appreciated the precious grace and unconditional love He gave her daily. She found comfort and strength in reading her Bible and listening to Christian music.
Although she held several jobs over the years, "Kitten" or "Kit", as she was known by those who loved her, specialized in banking & finance. Throughout her life, she called several other states home: New York, South Carolina, Florida, and Idaho. While living in South Carolina with her sister, Nina, she survived the unforgettable devastation of Hurricane Hugo in 1989, and was involved in the major cleanup that followed.
Kit was a fun lady-her smile huge; her laughter contagious. She adored animals, often feeding and sheltering homeless cats. Her hobbies included: ceramics/pottery, painting portraits, playing card/board games, and writing short stories. She was a member of the Blue Sage Writers of Idaho for the last four years. A social butterfly, Kit not only had many longtime friends, she had absolutely no problem making new ones.
Kathleen is survived by her brother, Albert Leo (Charm) O'Ryan III of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Janene "Nina" Marie Causby O'Ryan of Ocala, FL; sister, Theresa Ann Wichterman of Etna, OH; beloved nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, too, who all deeply loved their aunt Kitten; various cousins, and priceless friends she thought of as family.
She was preceded in death by parents, Dorothy O'Ryan (1973) and Albert O'Ryan Jr. (1991), brothers-in-law, George Causby and David Wichterman, and her dog, Tinker.
A Farewell to Kit celebratory service mixed with the roasting humor of an old-fashioned Irish Wake will be held on Sunday, June 28th, 2:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Family will meet with friends from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. An Irish Wake can be both jubilant and sad simultaneously, so bring plenty of Kleenex, and any fun, PG-13 rated stories you might like to share about your time with Kit. (Smile)
Published in Post Register on Jun. 18, 2020.