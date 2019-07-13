Resources More Obituaries for Kathryn Holdaway Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathryn Holdaway

1939 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Kathryn Holdaway, 80, from Rexburg, ID, passed away July 8, 2019. She was born May 5, 1939 in Payson, UT, to Mary Provstgaard and Angus Stanford Mortensen. She attended schools in Payson, she was a cheerleader and a class officer, and a sminary graduate. She was the Payson Poppy Queen, and an attendant to the Havest Days Homecoming Queen, she was beautiful inside and out. Kathryn continued her education at Weber State and BYU. Throughout her years she worked jobs, her favorite being the 15 years she worked at Ricks College in the student employment.



Kathryn was passionate about Family History and was very close to those beyond the veil. Some other hobbies were quilting, sewing, camping, canning and cooking. She loved to serve and nurture her family and friends. She also loved to serve the lord and was the most Christlike person you would ever meet. She faithfully served many callings throughout her years, as well as a mission to the West Indies, and she was an Addiction recovery missionary. She also enjoyed working in the Rexburg Temple.



She is survived by her husband Boyd F. Holdaway, her children, Mary Lou Turley (Mike), James Mangan (Teresa), Jolee Henriod (Chris), Katrina Witt (Jon), Martin Mangan (Lisa) and Janeese Summers (John). Her stepchildren, Joann Eddins (Paul), Susan Nusink (Clair), Gary Holdaway, Matt Holdaway, and Mike Holdaway (Tara), 30 grandchildren, 5 great grandchild, and one on the way, 10 step grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, her brothers Jerry Mortensen (Lorraine), and Jim Mortensen (Carol Sue).



She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 sons, Keith and Steven Mangan.



Services will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019, at the Mountain View Stake in Payson, UT. 1138 East 100 South Payson, UT 84651. Viewing at 11:00 am, and the funeral will be at 1:00 pm. Burial will be in the Payson City Cemetery.



The family offers sincere thanks to Ken Hicken and Michelle from Salt Lake Regional Hospital, the staff at the Beehive House in West Jordan and a special thanks to the hospice staff of Comfort Worx, for their careful and loving care.



For the full obituary please visit www.walkerobits.com Published in Post Register on July 13, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.