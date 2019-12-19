|
|
|
Kathryn C Jones passed away December 17th at her home with her daughters by her side. She was born September 24, 1943 to Gordon B and Dawn Clifford at the LDS hospital, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She attended Idaho Falls High School and Idaho State University. She was a Sunday school teacher and a nurse at the LDS hospital. With the encouragement of her husband Lee, Kathryn working out of her home, was instrumental in bringing the Better Business to our area, eventually becoming the CEO covering South Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming.
She taught classes in business ethics, was an arbitrator and an advocate of businesses and consumers alike. She was the second female to be accepted into Rotary International in Idaho Falls.
Kathryn was the eldest of 11 children so she was kept pretty busy as a young girl, helping take care of her brothers and sisters. Her family moved around the country a lot when she was young. She attended 36 different grade schools ending at Idaho Falls. When she was 18, Kathryn married her high school sweetheart Brent Moon. They were married for 5 years and had two children together, Angela and Dirk. Eventually Kathryn moved to Alaska to be closer to her family where she met and married Arden Coning. She and Arden were blessed with a daughter, Elizabeth. They were later divorced. In 1985 she married Leland Jones. They were married until his death in 2016.
Kathryn was a smart, talented and charismatic woman. She had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. She was also gracious and as beautiful inside as she was on the outside. Elegant and ladylike describe her as well. She loved her puppies and thoroughly enjoyed designing and creating a beautiful sanctuary in her home and yard. She gardened and created perfumes from the flowers in her garden. She was an avid reader, loved traveling and spending time with her family. She will be missed dearly.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Lee. Her brothers Greg, Tim and Dwight and her sisters Nancy and Rebecca. She is survived by her sisters Sydney Parker, Bonnie (Duane) Davis , Andrea Clifford and her brothers Nolan (Marsha) Clifford, Doug Clifford, Neil (Christi) Clifford and her children Angela (Randy) Sievers, Dirk (Becky) Moon and Elizabeth (Scott) Humpherys. Many nieces and nephews, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Last but certainly not least, her snuggle bug, Bitsy.
Visitation will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, December 21st. Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 am at Buck-Miller-Hann in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
The family would like to thank her wonderful neighbors and Hands of Hope Hospice who treated her with such loving care.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 19, 2019