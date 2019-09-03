|
Kathleen Davidson, 67, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away September 2, 2019.
Kathy was born on May 17, 1952 in Pocatello, Idaho. She was the daughter of the late James C. Davidsonand Lucille Davidson.
Kathy was raised in Ashton, Idaho where she attended elementary school, as well as graduated from North Fremont High School in 1970. She attended Ricks College and obtained her Associates Degree in Arts and Sciences in Nursing. A few years later she attended Idaho State University where she graduatedwith her B.A. in Nursing.Kathy's passion was nursing and caring for people.
Kathy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Sheenjoyed reading, knitting, collecting,continued education, puzzles, scrapbooking, movies, watching favorite television shows, listening to music and attending grandkids activities. She enjoyed caring for her family and loved them deeply.
Kathy is survived by her children, Shane (Nicole) Seeley, of Idaho Falls,Lance (Mary) Seeley, of Boise, Idaho, Andy Seeley of Idaho Falls, James (Jerica) Brunson of Fort Carson, Colorado, Jace (Jadie) Brunson of Fort Campbell, Kentucky. By her mother Lucille Davidson, of Ashton, and her siblings Mike (Sherri) Davidson of Ashton, and Kim Hull, of Pocatello.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Alexa Seeley, Dylan Seeley and Abby Seeley of Idaho Falls, Austin Seeley and Sydnee Seeley of Boise, Phoenix Seeley of Idaho Falls, Jaylyn Brunson of Fort Carson and Jacob Brunson of Fort Campbell.
She is preceded in death by her father.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Ashton Pineview Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. at Baxter Funeral Home, 717 Main Street, in Ashton, before going to the cemetery for services. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 3, 2019