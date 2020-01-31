|
Kathryn Mary Snarr Fontes, 70, of Idaho Falls, passed away at Eastern Idaho Medical Center with family members by her side.
Kathy was born on November 1, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Abner Wylie Snarr and Virginia Kathryn Croft Snarr. She grew up in Osgood and attended New Sweden school and Skyline High School. Kathy married Donald Jr. Fontes on June 24, 1976, and together, they raised five children. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, and truly valued time with family.
Kathy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had many hobbies and passions, but mostly she loved being a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She loved baking, planting flowers, going for drives, attending church, laughing, and visiting.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Don; daughter, Tracy (Steve) Settle; son-in-law, Paul Phillips; daughter, Jessica (Andrew) Noble; son, Derrick (Brittany) Fontes; son, Dustin (Camille) Fontes; brothers, David R. Snarr and Paul J. (Shelly) Snarr; 17 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wylie and Virginia Snarr; sister, Virginia Faye Garcia; brothers, Richard H. Snarr, Robert B. Snarr, Steven W. Snarr, and Joseph L. Snarr; sisters-in-law, Carol L. Snarr and Linda Snarr; and her daughter, Katie Phillips.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Ammon 11th Ward Building, 1100 S. Tiebreaker. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to members of her church and all those who have assisted her during her time of illness.
Condolences and memories are appreciated and may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 31, 2020