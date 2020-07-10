Kay Wilson Beck, age 88, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loved ones. Kay was born December 12, 1931, in Lyman, Idaho to Oral Daniel Beck and Alice Alfretta Wilson Beck. This was the time of the great depression. Kay was raised and attended school in Lyman, Idaho and graduated from high school in Rexburg, Idaho. On July 30, 1953, he married Dawn Rushton in Rigby, Idaho. They were sealed August 11, 1954 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Kay served as a Master Sargent in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1954-1956 in the Adjutant General Corps. He served in the Idaho National Guard from 1949 to 1954 and from 1956 to 1960. Kay was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings in the Church; Ward Clerk, Scout Master, YMMIA 1st and 2nd counselor, Sunday School President, 2nd counselor in the Bishopric, Elders Quorum President, High Priest Group Leader, Stake High Council, Stake Mission Leader and Bishop. He was manager for Valley Bank and Key Bank in Rexburg for many years. He was a member of Kiwanis Club of Rexburg and served on the Rexburg City Council. Kay and Dawn traveled coast to coast attending the grandchildren's sporting events, ballet performances and primary programs. They loved to travel, making 11 trips to Europe with family members and traveling over 300,000 miles on their Honda Goldwing motorcycle. They spent winters together in Tucson and Queen Valley Arizona for 14 years. Kay loved to ski, he taught lessons and skied every Saturday from 1964-1998 with his children and grandchildren. The joy of his life was spending time with his wife, daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Kay is survived by daughters, Dara Kae (Bob) Ricks and Lisa Dawn (Rick) Robison both of Rexburg, Idaho; 7 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren. Kay was preceded in death by his parents; Brothers John Beck, Rex Beck; Sisters Jean Beck Hope and June Beck Madson.
Graveside services will be Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Annis Little Butte Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com