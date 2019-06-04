Services Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 522-2751 Resources More Obituaries for Kay Thurman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kay Thurman

1936 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Kay S. Thurman, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He passed peacefully.



Kay was born June 7, 1936, in Afton, WY, to Dean J. Thurman and Edna Kristine Stock Thurman. Kay's father worked at many jobs, moving the family often, so Kay went to schools in Wyoming, Utah, and Idaho.



On February 4, 1955, he married Ora Dawn McIntier in Idaho Falls. They had one son, Gary Kay Thurman, who was born April 16, 1956. Kay and Ora made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Kay worked with furnaces for two years and then went to work for Idaho Falls Journeyman Electrician and later joined IBEW as a journeyman electrician. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, dirt biking, snow machining, four wheelers and spending the summers in Island Park.



Kay is survived by his loving spouse of 64 years, Ora Dawn McIntier Thurman of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Gary Kay Thurman of Idaho Falls, ID; four grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his father, Dean J. Thurman; mother, Edna Kristine Thurman; sister, Arlene (John) Perry; and sister Elaine (Armond) Smith.



Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery (4600 S. Yellowstone Hwy), with Alipio Amaral, officiating. The family will visit with friends on Wednesday, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge).



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on June 4, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries