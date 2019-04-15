Resources More Obituaries for Keith Barzee Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Keith Barzee

1960 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Keith Roger Barzee, 58 of Terreton, ID passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019.



He was born November 28, 1960 in Idaho Falls, the 13th child of Arlo Everett Barzee and Sarah Hammon Barzee. He was raised on the family farm in Hamer, attended Hamer Elementary School and graduated from West Jefferson High School. He continued his education at Ricks College, earning a welding engineering degree. Keith worked on John Deere tractors for most of his adult life and took great pride in his work.



He was an Eagle Scout and was proud that each of his sons also earned their Eagle award. He served as Scout Master and on the Centennial District Scout Council. For his commitment to Scouting, he was awarded the Silver Beaver Award. After high school, he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Ohio Cleveland Mission.



On July 9, 1982 he married his college sweetheart, Louise Marsden in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with 5 children and 9 grandchildren who adore him.



Keith enjoyed farming, the outdoors, fishing, riding 4-wheelers in the mountains and giving the grandkids rides on the farm. He always had to be busy whether it was yard work or braiding. He loved his family and was so proud to be a grandpa. Keith was active in his church and served in many positions but especially loved serving with the youth. He had an infectious laugh and was a friend to all who knew him.



Keith is survived by his wife, Louise; children, Ryan Barzee (Staci), Lacey Miller (Bryan) both of Idaho Falls, Logan Barzee (Kaelonnie) of Twin Falls, Taylor Barzee (Lexie) of Idaho Falls, Braiden Barzee (Ashley) of Terreton; grandchildren, Hylind, Madison, Tayson, Taven, Stryker, Tanner, Daegon, Crew and Maxson; sisters, Charlotte Sanders (Lewis) of Rexburg, Ardith Walker (Gary) of Twin Falls, Barbara Turnbow (Clifford) of St. George, UT, Gay Roessner (David) of Tuscon, AZ; brothers; Heber Barzee (Jessie) of Terreton, Lloyd Barzee of Terreton, Nolan Barzee (Debbie) of Purcellville, VA.



He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters and 3 brothers.



Funeral services will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Terreton LDS Stake Center (1297 East 1500 North, Terreton, ID). The family will meet with friends Friday, April 19, 2019 at Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 West Main St. Rigby, ID) form 7:00 to 8:30 PM and on Saturday, April 20, 2019 prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at the church. Interment will be in the Iona Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 15, 2019