Keith L. Christensen, 90, of Shelley, Idaho, passed away June 8, 2020, in Idaho Falls, Idaho at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
He was born March 1, 1930, to Leland C. and Lottie Empey Christensen, in Idaho Falls. He was the oldest of three children. He was raised on the family farm in Shelley, Idaho.
He participated in high school football and boxing and was a State champion boxer. He graduated from Shelley High School in 1948. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he was assigned to serve on a submarine, stationed in Hawaii.
He married his high school sweetheart, Lou Jean Hanson on July 26, 1950. Their marriage was later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 26, 2019 on their 69th wedding anniversary.
He made his living working on the family farm and raising sheep near Shelley. There he taught his family a strong work ethic, by example and working alongside them. He served his family, neighbors and friends in many capacities.
Through the years he enjoyed playing city league softball, bowling, pitching horseshoes, playing cards, golf and traveling. He especially loved spending winters in Arizona and Utah after retirement where they made many new friends. He loved tinkering in his shop. Most of all he enjoyed family get-togethers.
He is survived by his wife Jean, of Shelley, his children, Audrey (Doug) DeRoche of Shelley, Curtis (Joanne) Christensen of Harrisville, Utah, Kim Love of Orem, Utah, Kelly (Rachelle) Christensen of Afton Wyo., and Gail (Brian) Park of Shelley; his sister, Leola (Norman) Kelley of Shelley, 23 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Daris Tomlinson; and one grandchild.
The family will meet with family and friends at the Nalder Funeral Home at 110 West Oak St., Shelley, ID on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 6:00 - 7:30 pm and from 10:30 - 11:30 am on Friday, June 12, 2020, prior to graveside services. Graveside services will be held on Friday at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery at 12:00 noon. Military Rites will be performed by the David B. Bleak Post #93. There will be limited seating so please bring your own chair.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com
He was born March 1, 1930, to Leland C. and Lottie Empey Christensen, in Idaho Falls. He was the oldest of three children. He was raised on the family farm in Shelley, Idaho.
He participated in high school football and boxing and was a State champion boxer. He graduated from Shelley High School in 1948. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he was assigned to serve on a submarine, stationed in Hawaii.
He married his high school sweetheart, Lou Jean Hanson on July 26, 1950. Their marriage was later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 26, 2019 on their 69th wedding anniversary.
He made his living working on the family farm and raising sheep near Shelley. There he taught his family a strong work ethic, by example and working alongside them. He served his family, neighbors and friends in many capacities.
Through the years he enjoyed playing city league softball, bowling, pitching horseshoes, playing cards, golf and traveling. He especially loved spending winters in Arizona and Utah after retirement where they made many new friends. He loved tinkering in his shop. Most of all he enjoyed family get-togethers.
He is survived by his wife Jean, of Shelley, his children, Audrey (Doug) DeRoche of Shelley, Curtis (Joanne) Christensen of Harrisville, Utah, Kim Love of Orem, Utah, Kelly (Rachelle) Christensen of Afton Wyo., and Gail (Brian) Park of Shelley; his sister, Leola (Norman) Kelley of Shelley, 23 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Daris Tomlinson; and one grandchild.
The family will meet with family and friends at the Nalder Funeral Home at 110 West Oak St., Shelley, ID on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 6:00 - 7:30 pm and from 10:30 - 11:30 am on Friday, June 12, 2020, prior to graveside services. Graveside services will be held on Friday at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery at 12:00 noon. Military Rites will be performed by the David B. Bleak Post #93. There will be limited seating so please bring your own chair.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 9, 2020.