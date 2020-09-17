Keith Denning, 56, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 17, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice.
Keith was born June 24, 1964, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Dell M. Denning and Jacquelyn J. Miller Denning. He grew up and attended a Special Education School. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout his life.
Keith enjoyed playing video games, completing puzzles, and fishing. He especially like watching movies-old westerns were his favorite.
Keith is survived by his loving brothers, Mark Denning, Vernon (Heidi) Miller, and Dee Denning, all of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Margo Rodriguez of Idaho Falls, ID; and his and Mark's beloved dog, Griz.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mazola Denning; and his niece, Miranda Wilcox.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior. Burial will be in the Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
