Services Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 522-2751 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Ririe Perry Ward Building 285 2nd West View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Ririe Perry Ward Building 285 2nd West View Map

Keith James Ferguson, 94, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 15, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of his loving family and Aspen Home Health & Hospice.



Keith was born September 2, 1924, in Rigby, Idaho, to James Dewey Ferguson and Sarah Rula Gallup Ferguson. He grew up and attended school at Buck 1-8 and graduated from Ucon High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy During World War II and served in Pearl Harbor.



On December 17, 1943, he married Rena Beth Storer in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple. They were blessed with four children, Kay, Max, Linda, and Gary. Keith and Beth made their home in Shelton, Idaho, where Keith worked as a farmer. Beth passed away on April 11, 1989. Keith married Deone Jenkins in Jackson, Wyoming, on September 1, 1989, and they spent nearly 30 years together.



He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, pinochle, farming, and skiing.



Keith is survived by his loving wife, Deone Ferguson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Kay (Marilyn) Ferguson of Rigby, ID; son, Max (Jeanette) Ferguson of Ogden, UT; daughter, Linda (Daniel) Ensign of Goodyear, AZ; son, Gary (Karen) Ferguson of Ririe, ID; son, Steve (Rose) Anderson; son, Terry Anderson; and son, Rod (Marilyn) Anderson; sister, Nellie Borden of Ammon, ID; sister, Lois (Lowell) Olsen of Punta Gonda, FL; brother, Larry (Jeanine) Ferguson of Shelton, ID; 40 grandchildren, 108 great grandchildren, and 21 great-great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Beth Ferguson; sister, Donna Phillips; granddaughter, Dorothy Beth Ensign; grandsons, Chas Ensign and Nima Ensign; and great grandson, Conner Ferguson.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Ririe Perry Ward Building, 285 2nd West, with Bishop Judd Brown of the Shelton Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery where Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on July 16, 2019