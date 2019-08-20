|
Keith Miles Hansen, 98, passed away peacefully at The Gables Assisted Living Center on August 17, 2019. He was under the care of Encompass Hospice and his loving family.
He was born to Zenobia and George Parley Hansen on March 12, 1921. He was the fourth child in a family of five, with two brothers and two sisters. Keith attended school from early childhood through high school at the old Ammon school on Central Avenue. He participated in sports and played the trumpet in pep band. In college, he attended the University of Idaho in Moscow for two and a half years. He later completed his schooling with a Bachelor's Degree from ISU. Keith later completed his Master's degree.
He was married to the love of his life, Mabel Murray, on his birthday, in 1947. They were married for sixty years, and together they raised five daughters. He combined his love of farming with school teaching. He had a farm east of Ammon, and he taught science and math to Jr. High School students. Keith retired from school teaching, but continued farming for many more years.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in Minnesota. Keith was called as a counselor in two different bishoprics, and then as a Bishop of the Ammon 1st Ward where he served for seven years. During that time, they tore down the old Ammon church, and constructed a new one, which is still in use. He held various other positions, and he and Mabel served as temple workers in their later years.
Keith and Mabel enjoyed dancing and belonged to a square dancing group. He enjoyed real estate investing, hunting, fishing, and watching sports. Keith made popcorn for his children and grandchildren who regularly came to visit. He had a good head for figures, and kept accurate records of his business expenses.
He is survived by his daughters, Lorraine (Jerry) Bolton of Idaho Falls, Janet (Jed, deceased) Finlinson of Idaho Falls, Jerilyn (Greg) Maeser of Idaho Falls, Peggy (Lloyd) Weber of Ithaca, NY, Linda (Rodney) Holt of Idaho Falls; 21 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Zenobia and Parley Hansen; brothers, Burrell Hansen and Duane Hansen; sisters, Arleen Beach and Enid Clegg; son-in-law, Jed Finlinson; and a daughter, Patty Jo Hansen.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Ammon 1st Ward, 3000 Central Avenue, with Bishop Alan Johnson officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.
