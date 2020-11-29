Melvin Keith Nielson, 82, of Blackfoot, passed away, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his home from pancreatic cancer.
Keith was born March 3, 1938 in Paul, Idaho to Clifford Frederick Nielson and Helen Margaret Anderson.
Keith grew up in the Paul area, he attended Paul Elementary and graduated from Minico High School. Keith served in the National Guard for six years, he was ready to deploy to Vietnam when the Vietnam War ended.
Keith married Bertie Baker in Elko, Nevada. They couple moved to Blackfoot shortly after their marriage, making their home here.
Keith had worked for a few years at the railroad before he was hired at the INL in the Library. He retired after 35 years as a supervisor over the chemical plant.
Keith was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a scout leader for over 10 years.
Keith enjoyed woodworking, he made custom canes for many people. He won Grand Champion from the Eastern Idaho State Fair for a table he made. He also enjoyed fishing, spending time at their cabin in Island Park, and riding 4-wheelers.
Keith is survived by his wife, Bertie of Blackfoot; sons, Jerry (Merri) Nielson of Blackfoot, Terry Nielson of Utah and Korey (Alison) Nielson of Florida; brother, Gary (Utahna) Nielson of Boise, ID; six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Helen Nielson; and brother, Dale Nielson.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Grove City Cemetery where military honors will be preformed by the American Legion Stewart Hoover Post 23.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com
.