1927 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Our faithful, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Keith Leonard Parkinson, 91, of Plano, Idaho, passed away at his home Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.



Keith was born Feb. 28, 1927, in Plano, Idaho, one of nine children born to James Ezra & Elizabeth Arvilla Orr Parkinson. He grew up in a farming family, taking on many responsibilities of a farmer at an early age. He remembers his dad handing him the shovel at the age of 12.



He walked about a mile each day rain, snow or shine, to attend Edmonds school. At the age of 16, he took over total responsibility of the family farm. He also worked in the Peterson potato processing warehouse in the winters at this time and continued to do so for many years.



He was sealed to his sweetheart Darlene Johnson, of Hibbard, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on Nov. 16, 1949. Together they settled in the Plano area, farmed and raised four children - Linda, Dennis, William "Bill" and Loretta.



Even with all the ups and downs, farming was his passion, and he also raised cattle in the Teton Basin during the summers. He was lucky to do what he loved for his lifelong work. Even after retirement from the farm, he still eagerly farmed his garden spot at the house.



His companion of 51 years passed away suddenly Nov. 29, 2000, while traveling to visit their daughter in Portland, Oregon. This loss was a very difficult time for him.



He met and married Theda JoAnn Cromwell, of Swan Valley, on Feb. 23, 2002. She remained his very devoted & loving companion until his death.



As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he held various callings, including Sunday School President, Records Clerk and High Priest Presidency, to name a few. He loved the friendships and the sense of community that this brought.



Keith is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, JoAnn; sons, Dennis Parkinson of Phoenix, Arizona, and Bill (Donna) Parkinson of Blackfoot; daughter Loretta (Joel) Jorgensen of Portland, Oregon; son-in-law Blair Park of Idaho Falls; brother Ronald (Shareen) Parkinson of Plano; sister Ellen (Paul) Romrell of St. Anthony; plus 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by step-children, David Cromwell of Swan Valley and Kathy LeAnn (Jay) Frase of Covington, Washington, two step-grandchildren and one great-step-grandchild.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ezra & Arvilla Parkinson; his loving wife Darlene; daughter Linda Park; granddaughter Leah Park; grandson-in-law Alan Keele; and six siblings Detzel, Martell, Leola, Max, Lula and Clinton.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Plano Chapel. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in Plano Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Encompass Hospice for their good care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rexburg Crisis Center. Published in Post Register on Feb. 18, 2019