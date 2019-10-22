|
|
|
Keith Val Stewart, Sr. passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Rigby, Idaho on October 20, 2019. He spent the last few days of his life surrounded by family and cracking jokes.
Keith was born on October 14, 1931 in Teton City, Idaho to Reed Frank Stewart and Sarah Marie Willey Stewart. Keith was the 2nd of three boys from this union, and he was the jokester of the bunch. He spent most of his youth moving around with his father. Keith learned the value of hard work from his father while working as a plumber's helper.
In 1949, Keith joined the United States Army as a combat medic. During the Korean War, Keith spent much of his time stationed in Germany and France. He got out of the Army in 1952 and returned home to Idaho. In December 1953, Keith joined the United States Air Force and served as an air-evac medic. Keith retired from the Air Force in 1970.
Keith married Edith Anna Cannon on February 2, 1954 in Great Falls, Montana. Keith and Edith were married for 25 years and had 9 children (8 boys and 1 daughter) born to their union. Those children are Patrick James, Reed Lee, William Boyd, Keith Val (Jr.), Kenneth Edward, David Aaron, Gordon Ray, Russell Frank and Tammie Lynne. After traveling with the military for so many years, Keith settled with his family in Dubois, Idaho. Keith and Edith were divorced in 1979.
On September 3, 1982, Keith married Joan Trelor Hoopes in the Idaho Falls Temple. With this union, Keith's family grew even larger with Joan's 4 children. Keith and Joan served together in the Albuquerque, New Mexico Mission on the Navajo Reservation. Together, they loved to garden and travel. Joan passed away in 1998.
Keith was always very active in the Boy Scouts of America, from the time he was young. Keith spent many years as Scout Master as well as various other jobs in the program. In 2005, Keith received the Silver Beaver Award for his years of tireless service with the Boy Scouts of America.
In 2006, Keith Married Margaret Ann Able Jenkins in the Idaho Falls Temple. She was a good companion for Keith and, though their time was short, she had a positive impact on his family. Marge brought 4 children to this marriage. Marge passed away in 2012.
Keith was a master gardener and built his own greenhouse from the old greenhouses that were at the LDS hospital. He was well known for his tomato plants, and often gave away his tomatoes or their starts to the community. Keith loved the outdoors, spending time with his children and grandchildren. Keith was an artist; painting wildlife, landscape and portraits. He worked hard and loved to have things to care for whether it was flowers, vegetables or animals. Keith worked at the LDS Hospital until they closed, and then at the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station in Dubois. Keith did electrical work until he was about 80.
Keith was very proud of his family. He is survived by his biological children Reed (Elizabeth), Keith, Jr. (Joyce), Kenneth (Jill), Gordon (Kim), Russell (Michelle), Tammie (Mike) and daughters-in-law Cindy and Veronika. In addition, he has 27 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren plus 7 (of 8) surviving step-children and their progeny. He is preceded in death by his parents; sons Patrick James, William Boyd, David Aaron, and step-son Barry Hoopes; brothers Virgil Reed Stewart and James Christensen, and sister Judy Knapp.
A viewing will be held Thursday, October 23 at Eckersell's Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho from 6 - 8 p.m. Services will be held Friday, October 24 at the Beaver Creek LDS Church, beginning with a viewing from 10 - 11:45 a.m., with the funeral at 12 p.m. Burial will take place at the Dubois Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Oct. 22, 2019