BURLEY - Kelsey Jenkins Hurst, 23, was greeted by familiar, Heavenly arms, April 27, 2020, at Portneuf Medical Center after the onset of a sudden illness.



Kelsey was born October 24, 1996, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to loving parents, Curt & Launa Jenkins. That day was full of blizzarding snow, as fierce and beautiful as Kelsey's personality. She grew up on the family farm in New Sweden and was truly a farm girl at heart. She spent many days picking rocks out of potatoes, running farm errands with her mom or sister, driving truck, and doctoring baby calves. Kelsey graduated from Skyline High School in 2015 and had begun working towards a degree at the College of Southern Idaho.



On November 6, 2015, Kelsey married the love of her life and best friend, Brandon Hurst, in the Twin Falls, Idaho Temple. Brandon brought out the best in Kelsey, and he was truly her greatest joy and confidant. They made View, Idaho their home, and Kelsey was assured that she had found a little piece of heaven in Southern Idaho. Though being a farmer's wife is never easy, she wouldn't have had it any other way. Due to unforeseeable infertility complications, they were never able to have children in this lifetime, but we rest assured knowing that God's plan is perfect and they will someday be goodly parents to some of the most choice children of Heavenly Father.



Kelsey was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her faith meant everything to her, and she truly understood the importance of eternal families after losing her older brother, Josh, when she was 12 years old. If she wasn't enjoying time on the farm, you could find Kelsey taking or editing pictures for her photography business, spending time with her dogs, beautifying her home, or making the best chocolate-chip cookies and mini pizzas. She loved both her and Brandon's family and was the best aunt to Paisley, Conrad, Alex, McCall, and Boone. Kelsey frequently loved and served people quietly and unannounced, most of which we are just discovering now that she's gone. She held many positions in different lines of work, but some of her most treasured opportunities were building Kelsey Hurst Photography, Town & Country Gardens, White Pine Elementary, and most recently, Lulu Bella Boutique.



Kelsey is preceded in death by her brother, Josh Jenkins; and her grandfathers, Blair Wilkins and Jack Jenkins. She is survived by her loving, eternal companion, Brandon Hurst; her wonderful parents, Curt & Launa Jenkins; her sister and second mom, Kayla (Nathan) Price; her grandparents, Oral & Bonnie Elser and Sandy Jenkins; Brandon's parents, Shawn & Cindy Hurst; her brothers, Cody (Cassie), McKay (Tisha), and Connor Hurst; and countless others.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, at the Declo Cemetery. A live webcast of the service will be available.



A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, May 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E.16th St., in Burley.



All services will be held in accordance with state-mandated social distancing.



