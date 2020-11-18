1/1
Kendall Park
1940 - 2020
Kendall Ward Park, age 80 of Ririe, passed away at EIRMC in Idaho Falls, Monday, November 16, 2020. Kendall was born October 19, 1940 in Idaho Falls, Idaho a son to Clarence William Park and Emma Vera Hatfield Park. He attended school in Ririe, graduating from Ririe High School. He played football and basketball while at Ririe High School. He married JoAnn Harding March 10, 1961 in Idaho Falls, their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Scouting program, in the Bishopric, as a Sunday School Teacher and as Sunday School President in Ririe. He also served at BYU-Idaho on the Stake High Council. He enjoyed horses and was a member of the Jefferson County Sherriff's Posse and of the National Chariot Association. He enjoyed woodcarving, hunting, fishing and his family.

He is survived by his children: Hollie Spaulding of Idaho Falls, Brittni (Clayton) McKee of Ririe, Devin (Julia) Park of Ririe, Tony (Jille) Park of Ririe, and Kory Park of Eugene, Oregon, sisters, Deline (Lee) Malcom of Basalt, Idaho and LuAnn Hjelm of Basalt, Idaho and a brother Lynn (Lynae) Park of Ririe, 24 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

He was recently preceded in death by his wife JoAnn of 60 years, a son Kirt, a son-in-law Ray, his parents, six brothers and three sisters. In lieu of flowers, Kendall's wishes were that people plant a pine tree or quakie tree so there will be more beautiful places to camp and plenty of sticks to carve.

Published in Post Register on Nov. 18, 2020.
