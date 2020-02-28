|
|
|
Kenneth Herman Alberts, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully with his wife and all three children by his side on February 27, 2020, at EIRMC, from a very short six-month battle with cancer.
Ken was born on November 28, 1946, in Oakland, California, to Herman Thaddeus Alberts and Marie James Alberts. He was lucky enough to live next door to his grandparents for the first ten years of his life. He had many stories of his fun times with his grandparents and father. These happy times truly enriched and helped him to become the man he was. Unfortunately, at the age of 10, all that changed when his father died from a heart attack. Ken then moved with his mother to the Los Angeles area where he attended West Covina High School and Mount Sac Community College. This was at the time of the Vietnam War, and after his first year of college, he decided to help his country and joined the Navy. In May 1967, he went to Boot Camp and spent the next 21 and a half years until September of 1988 serving his country aboard various submarines. He retired as a Senior Chief Machinist Mate in 1988 from Honolulu, Hawaii.
In his travels in the military, he met his future wife, Sharon Terry, in Idaho Falls where he was attending Nuclear Power School at the INEL. They met on the bus and it was love at first sight for both of them. They married on November 30, 1968, and were together until the day he died. To this union were born three children, Sheri, Jen, and James. The five of them were a team who moved together so many times they lost count. They lived in Idaho Falls, San Diego, Virginia, and Honolulu, Hawaii, to name a few during their growing up years.
After his retirement in 1988 from the military, he moved his family back to Idaho Falls where it all began for him. Idaho was dear to his heart and was his adoptive state. He loved the mountains, lakes, rivers, fishing, hunting, and being in the great outdoors. He began his second career with the Argonne National Laboratory in which he was able to utilize his skills gained from the Navy. He fully retired in May 2008. In the last 12 years, he and Sharon enjoyed a full and rewarding experience as empty nesters and retirees. They were able to relax and enjoy those things that he loved doing.
He is survived by his wife of 51 plus years, Sharon Terry Alberts; daughter, Sheri (James) Reddington of Seabrook, TX; daughter, Jennifer (Cliff) Keith of Idaho Falls; and son, James (Malissa) Alberts of Idaho Falls. He is survived by his beloved ten grandchildren, Taunie (Tyler), Darian (Greg), Kaden, and Kobe in Houston, TX; Jerica (Jon), Koby (Maileigh), Trace, Tyler, and Andre of Idaho Falls; and his newest granddaughter, born just six short months ago, in whom he took great delight, Kaydance. He is also survived by three great grandchildren, Adalynn, Maddox, and Kellin, with great grandchild number four due to arrive in June. He is survived by his sister, Marie Heacock of Riverside, CA; and his brother, James (Laurie) Johnson of Pamona, CA. He leaves behind a friendship with Curtis and Melissa Roth who were his granddaughters in-laws, but became his family.
We would like to extend our gratitude to those who have been there for us during this most difficult time...family and friends who have been our rock.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery where Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Navy Honor Guard.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 28, 2020