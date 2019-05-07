Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Carroll Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth Carroll

1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Kenneth Clarence Carroll, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019 surrounded by family at the age of 87.



Ken was born October 29, 1931 in Orem, Utah, to Clarence Burrell Carroll and Loretta Maud Davis. He had a happy childhood in Orem, Utah and graduated from Lincoln High School. He attended BYU, where he met his future wife, Ina Anne Hansen. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 25, 1954. He loved playing fast pitch softball and he pitched in city leagues until 40 years old. He loved family life, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren fishing, hunting, golfing, 4-wheeling, BYU sports, and spending time together in Island Park.



Dad served in the Utah and Idaho National Guard, 9 years on the Idaho Falls School District Board, and 5 years as a bishop. After working for 38 years at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory he retired and served with his wife on 3 missions and served 18 years as an officiator at the Idaho Falls Temple.



He is survived by his wife; children, Cam Holbrook (Arlo), Ken (Debbie), David (Cheri), and Chris Passmore (Jon); sister, Shirley Giles (Max); 11 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Friday, May 10, at the LDS Buffalo Ridge Ward Chapel (2500 South Bluff Road, Syracuse, UT) at 11:00am. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30am. Interment will be at Kaysville City Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to www.myers-mortuary.com Published in Post Register on May 7, 2019