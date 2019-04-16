Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Chase Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth Chase

1920 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Kenneth Oray Chase, 99, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 11, 2019, at Tambree Meadows Assisted Living Center. He was under the care of Encompass Hospice.



Kenneth was born February 13, 1920, in Caldwell, Idaho, to Parley Clifton Chase and Hazel Fern Benson Chase. He grew up and attended schools in Caldwell and Nampa until the family moved to Idaho Falls when he was twelve years old. He attended O.E. Bell Junior High and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Kenneth served as a Private in the United States Army and received a battlefield commission as a Corporal while fighting in Germany during World War II.



On April 27, 1941, he married Dorothy Lucile Flitton in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were the parents of four children, David, Greg, Richard, and Pamela "Redd." Kenneth and Dorothy made their home in Terreton, Idaho, for 49 years where Kenneth was a rancher. He also worked for the railroad and Hill Milling Company.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Sunday School and his priesthood quorum. He served three stake missions and in the Mexico City South Mission. He worked diligently in family history and participated in the Spanish extraction program, which predates the current indexing program, for seventeen years. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and oil painting.



Kenneth is survived by his son, Gregory Lynn (Genny) Chase of San Diego, CA; son, Richard Bradley (Rachel) Chase of Ammon, ID; daughter, Pamela "Redd" Delores (Allan) Zweifel of Millington, TN; daughter-in-law, Darla Christensen; brother, Clifton LaVern Chase; 16 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; son, David Oray Chase; brother, Dean Chase; and one grandchild.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Woodruff Ward, 1660 12th Street, with Bishop Jay Child officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the West Jefferson Cemetery in Terreton. Military Rites will be performed by the VFW Post 8893 Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.



