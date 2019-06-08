Services Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 522-2751 Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Kruse Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth Kruse

1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Kenneth "Kenny" W. Kruse, 93, passed away in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on May 22, 2019. He was born January 10, 1926 to William Henry "Hank" Kruse and Myrtle Loretta Schwartz Kruse. He grew up at the base of Stouts Mountain on Upper Pine Creek Bench, above Swan Valley, Idaho. Neighbors were Jaegers, Kruses, Jessens, Farnes, and Winterfelds.



Growing up, Kenny's mode of transportation was horseback, buggy, or by sleigh. He grew up loving horses like his Dad and loved being a cowboy. School was a one room school house. In the winter he boarded out in Idaho Falls, so that he could attend high school.



After his Dad's death in 1943, he farmed and ranched the family farm, "The Diamond H Ranch." Being single, he could not finance the ranch so he moved to Swan Valley, working at Sargent's Garage as a mechanic; where he found his second love was fast cars. While there in Swan Valley he lived with Uncle George & Aunt Dorothy Grubb, and Cousins John, Belle, and Merrill. Kenny served in the Army at the end of World War II from April 1946 to May 1947 when he was honorably discharged.



When he got back from the war he went to live with his Grandfather Schwartz in Idaho Falls and worked at Snake River Equipment for many years. Kenny was shy, quiet and a man of very few words, but in 1965, he married Bonnie Belle Madden, the love of his life who brought out the best in him. They moved to Dallas, Texas, where he worked as a mechanic for the city of Dallas over 30 years. Bonnie passed away in 1999.



In 2007, Kenny settled in Idaho Falls to be near his family: sisters, Gloria S. Andersen and Evelyn H. Courchaine (deceased); brothers-in-law, (deceased) Donald M. Crofts Andersen and Alan Paul Courchaine; nephews Tony (Vicki) Courchaine and Tim Courchaine of Swan Valley, and Brad (Dana) Andersen of Iona; nieces, Trixie Courchaine of Idaho Falls and Vickie Courchaine of Swan Valley, Cheri (Monte) Evans of Arbon, Penny (Darrell) Ricks of Swan Valley, Angie (Charlie) Bassett of Sheridan, Wyoming, and Tina (Mike) Caldwell of Hillsboro, Oregon. From 2007 until 2016 he lived at Fairwinds Retirement Center; then moved to The Gables Assisted Living Center.



Kenny's wish was to be laid to rest in Dallas next to his wife Bonnie.



The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at Fairwinds and The Gables for their kind and compassionate care.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on June 8, 2019