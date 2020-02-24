|
Kenneth Emry Lent, 80, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020 at his home in Newdale Idaho. He was born on February 11, 1940 in Blackfoot Idaho to Lewis Emry Lent and Florence Briggs Lent.
At a young age, Kenneth's parents bought a farm in Newdale where he was raised. He graduated from Sugar-Salem High School in Sugar City in 1958. He was active in football, basketball, and the Future Farmers of America (FFA).
Kenneth attended the University at Idaho in Moscow where he received a bachelor's and master's degree in Agriculture Education. While attending college, Kenneth was part of the ROTC program. Upon graduation he entered the Army full-time as a second lieutenant and served for 3 years in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Fort Benning, Georgia and spent a year at the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. Upon returning he joined the Army Reserve in Rexburg. Later he was made a Captain and received an honorable discharged.
Kenneth began work for the Sugar Salem School District as the vocational agriculture teacher where he worked for six years. He later transferred to the Madison School District where he taught for 25 more years before retiring in 1997. He was a champion of youth and it was impossible to go anywhere with him without having a former student stop him to say hello.
Kenneth returned home from the army and married his high school sweetheart Glenda Beth Wood on July 15, 1966 in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. They were happily married for 53 years. Kenneth was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served in various callings from nursery leader to the bishopric. He loved being in the outdoors especially when hunting or fishing were involved. He loved exploring and going for drives whether it be in his truck or his Kawasaki motorcycle. He had a giant garden and loved to spend days in the yard taking care of it. Kenny and Glenda both worked selflessly at the LDS humanitarian Center in Rexburg and at both the Idaho Falls and Rexburg temples.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Emry and Florence and by his brother-in-law Don Rasmussen.
Kenneth is survived by his spouse Glenda of Newdale, Idaho; his daughter Danise (Steve) Daw of Menan, Idaho; son Glen (Molly) Lent of Midway, Utah; Alesha (Roy) Withers of Burley, Idaho; his sister Evonne (Don) Rasmussen of Hibbard, Idaho; his grandchildren Abby, Nick, and Jace Daw, Brinley, Cole, and Hudson Lent, and Elijah, Hobbs, Gabriana, and Konra Withers.
Funeral services will be held at the Newdale LDS Church on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. The family will be greeting friends and relatives Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, and Thursday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery with military honors by the Idaho Honor Guard and Madison County Veterans. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 24, 2020