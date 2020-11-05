1/
Kenneth Rasmussen
1932 - 2020
Our loving father passed away on Nov. 1, 2020. Kenneth was born on Feb. 24, 1932 to Joseph L. and Dora E. Simmons Rasmussen in Ucon, Idaho. He married Virginia Keveren Scholes on Oct. 10, 1951 in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple.

He lived most of his life in Idaho before moving to Utah. He attended school in Ucon Elementery, Ucon High School, and Ricks College.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He had many callings: YM Advisor, Ward Clerk, Cub Scout Leader, Sunday School Teacher, Executive Secretary, Stake Auditor, Stake Missionary, Home Teacher, Special Needs Missionary, and as a Senior Couple Full Time Mission to Northern California.

He enjoyed gardening, flowers, stamp collecting, hiking, puzzles and family history.

He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia; sisters, Bessie and May; brother, Robert, parents, a grandchild, and a great grandchild.

He is survived by his children, Kenneth, Jeannine, Brent, Lyle, Steven, Lucinda, Dana, and David; 26 grandchildren, and 39 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Nov. 6, 2020 at 11 am at Provident Funeral Home. A private viewing will be held on Thurs. Nov. 5, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm. The funeral service will be live streamed from the following link https://www.facebook.com/ProvidentFuneralHome/

Published in Post Register on Nov. 5, 2020.
