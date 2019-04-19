Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Shepherd Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth Shepherd

1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Kenneth Lee Shepherd, was born in Denver, Co. on July 16, 1938 to Warren and Bernice Shepherd. He was the oldest of 6 children. He passed away March 12 ,2019 in Tucson, Az.



After high school, Kenneth joined the navy, where he spent 18 years and reached the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer, the highest rank for enlisted personnel.



After leaving the Navy he moved to Idaho Falls and later retired from the state insurance fund. In 2005 He and his wife Debbie moved to Tucson, Az to enjoy the warmer climate and continue his love of fishing, hunting and golfing.



He is survived by his wife, Debbie, stepchildren, Troy, Jacquie and Angela, siblings, Shirley,(Eldon) Sarah, Arline, Russell,(Linda) Ralph, (Patty)and his best 4 legged friends, Lola and Jack.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Nana's Kitchen, 6225 N. Courtney Page Way, Marana, AZ on Monday, May 6, at 1:00pm. Food and drinks will be available.



A second Celebration of Life will be held at the Elks Club #1087, 640 E. Elva St , Idaho Falls, ID on Saturday, July 13th at 2:00pm. Food and drinks will also be available.



In lieu of flowers, Kenneth's family is asking donations be made to the Humane Society of the United States, or to a .