Bryon Kent Burke, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 31, 2019, at Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living. He was under the care of his loving family and Aspen Home Health & Hospice.
Kent was born April 23, 1935, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Floyd Burke and Bertha Stone Burke. He grew up and attended schools in Iona and graduated from Bonneville High School. He served in the United States Army as a Medic.
On February 6, 1959, he married DeAnn Holm in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with four children, Kari, Debra, Mathew, and Eric. Kent and DeAnn made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a two-year mission in the Central Atlantic States. He also had many callings throughout his life. He enjoyed fishing and rock hounding.
Kent is survived by his loving wife, DeAnn Burke of Idaho Falls; daughter, Kari (Greg) Craft of Hooper, UT; daughter, Debra (Dutton) McCauley of Idaho Falls; son, Mathew (Becky) Burke of Las Vegas, NV; son, Eric (Deana) Burke of Idaho Falls; sister, Jackie VanCott of St. George, UT; sister, Flora (Doyle) Andrew of Ogden, UT; 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Bertha Burke; brothers, Gary and DeLoss Burke; and granddaughter, Cierra Burke.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Ammon 7th Ward, 7118 S. Ledgerock Drive, with Bishop Brian Cunningham officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery where Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 3, 2019