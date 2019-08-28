|
Kent R. Jaeger has passed away at home Monday, August 26, at the age of 78 surrounded by family.Kent R. Jaeger was born in Idaho Falls, ID on June 12, 1941. His mother was Wilma Marie Jaeger (nee Meppen) and his father was Melvin Joe Jaeger, both of Idaho Falls, ID. Kent moved with his sisters, Jan and Judy, and brothers, Ron and Van, to Great Falls, MT in 1945, and returned to Idaho Falls in 1952. Kent graduated from Idaho Falls HS in 1960. He married Patricia Derby on November 17, 1961 and moved to California in 1962. They had two beautiful children, Trenton Ray and Kristen Lee. He and Pat divorced in 1981. Kent met Celeste Janet McMullin, and they were married on February 14, 1982. Celeste had two beautiful children, Erin and Michael, from her previous marriage. Kent worked for the United Parcel Service for 22 years, first as a driver, then as a supervisor and manager. He left UPS in 1984 and followed his lifelong dream to become a professional pilot. Kent had been a licensed pilot since 1965 and flew regularly. As a professional pilot, he flew the Learjet, Citation, Raytheon Hawker, and Gulfstream aircraft from 1984 until retiring in 2005. He flew VIPs from all over the world, including two presidents and several governors. Based in Van Nuys Airport near Los Angeles, he also flew many well-known entertainment figures including producers, actors, and singers. Kent and Celeste lived in Ventura, CA until 2006, when they moved to St. George, UT. A medical problem caused them to move to Santa Maria, CA where Celeste passed away on June 10, 2015. Kent returned to St. George, UT.
Kent is survived by his four children and their spouses and seven grandchildren: Trent and Dana Jaeger and their sons, Alec and David; Kristen and Ron Burd, and their son, Devon; Erin and Bruce Chianese and their daughters, Tanya and Katie; and Michael and Lori McMullin and their children, Parker and Corynne. In addition, Kent is survived by his sister Judy of Castro Valley, CA, and brother Van of Orem, UT. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Jan in 1999 and brother Ron in 2007.
Arrangement are under the direction of Hughes Mortuary in St. George, UT, 435-674-5000. There will not be any funeral services.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 28, 2019