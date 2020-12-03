Kent L. Leavitt, 73, of Teton, Idaho, passed away November 30, 2020 in St. George, Utah from complications of a stroke, with his wife and son by his side.
Kent was born May 8, 1947 in Rexburg, Idaho to Helen Leavitt Cox and Douglas Cox, who were later divorced. Helen passed away when Kent was 3 years old and was then adopted and raised by his maternal grandparent, Dean and Fern Leavitt.
He was a lifetime resident of Teton, Idaho. He attended and graduated from South Fremont High School in 1965. He served a full time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the New England Mission.
He married his sweetheart, Sandra Stohl Leavitt in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 23, 1969. He received his Associates Degree from Ricks College in the spring of 1969. He farmed until 1984. He worked as a mechanic at John Deere. In 1991, he went to work for Ricks College/BYUI, in the Fleet Service. He retired from there in 2012.
Kent and Sandy enjoyed spending winters in St. George, Utah, where he loved spending time on the golf course. He loved his home in Teton and took pride in keeping his yard looking nice. He was a life long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where he served in many callings. He had a strong testimony and deep love for the Savior.
He was a loving father, husband and grandpa. He will be missed dearly by all those who knew him. He had a great sense of humor mixed with a little sarcasm and a giving heart. He was always willing to help anyone in need. He was a great example of Christ-like love.
He is survived by his wife; Sandy and their five children; Brett (Ronda) of Newdale, Idaho, Jeremy of Newdale, Idaho, Amy of Filer, Idaho, Brock (Mandy) of Teton, Idaho, and Brian of Hollywood, California.
A funeral service will be held, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Teton Chapel. The family will receive friends, Friday, December 4, 2020 from 5:30-7:00 PM at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, Idaho and Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:00-9:45 AM at the Teton Chapel. Condolences may be submitted online via www.flammfh.com