Doc Kent Orange Warner, 73, born December 15, 1946 in Rigby, Idaho to William Carlson and Katherine Vandenakker Warner, died Monday, June 1, 2020 in Terreton, Idaho.
He attended school in Rigby, Idaho and grew up on the farm raising animals and helping with the farm. He attended the University of Idaho in Moscow for one year, then served a mission in Holland for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from September 1967 to March 1970.
Kent attended Ricks College for a year, then met and married Brenda Jensen. They lived in Provo, Utah where he attended BYU for a year and a half, then graduated in June of 1972 with a BS in Zoology and a minor in Chemistry.
In the fall of 1973, he attended WSU and was accepted into graduate school in Animal Science. In 1974, he started Veterinary School at WSU, graduating in the spring of 1978.
After graduation, Kent and Brenda moved to Idaho where he practiced large animal medicine in Terreton for 42 years.
Kent is survived by his wife, Brenda Jensen Warner; children Justin (deceased), Melina (Clair) Lovell, Orange (Desiray) Warner, Ben (Lexie) Warner, Michael (deceased) and Rex (Michelle) Warner; 13 grandchildren, Gabrielle, Kort, Natalie, Adrik, Bristol, Kholette, Tucker, Ruby, Riggin, Ryder, Tyrone, Ray, Hailey; siblings Don (Nadine) Warner deceased; Ruth (Herb) Harrop both deceased, Anne (Loren) Stegelmeier, Daryl Warner (deceased); and all his beloved clients who were family to him.
The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at the West Jefferson Rodeo Grounds. Following the funeral services, the family will meet with friends for a second viewing.
Memories of Kent and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 2, 2020.