Kent Warner
1946 - 2020
Doc Kent Orange Warner, 73, born December 15, 1946 in Rigby, Idaho to William Carlson and Katherine Vandenakker Warner, died Monday, June 1, 2020 in Terreton, Idaho.

He attended school in Rigby, Idaho and grew up on the farm raising animals and helping with the farm. He attended the University of Idaho in Moscow for one year, then served a mission in Holland for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from September 1967 to March 1970.

Kent attended Ricks College for a year, then met and married Brenda Jensen. They lived in Provo, Utah where he attended BYU for a year and a half, then graduated in June of 1972 with a BS in Zoology and a minor in Chemistry.

In the fall of 1973, he attended WSU and was accepted into graduate school in Animal Science. In 1974, he started Veterinary School at WSU, graduating in the spring of 1978.

After graduation, Kent and Brenda moved to Idaho where he practiced large animal medicine in Terreton for 42 years.

Kent is survived by his wife, Brenda Jensen Warner; children Justin (deceased), Melina (Clair) Lovell, Orange (Desiray) Warner, Ben (Lexie) Warner, Michael (deceased) and Rex (Michelle) Warner; 13 grandchildren, Gabrielle, Kort, Natalie, Adrik, Bristol, Kholette, Tucker, Ruby, Riggin, Ryder, Tyrone, Ray, Hailey; siblings Don (Nadine) Warner deceased; Ruth (Herb) Harrop both deceased, Anne (Loren) Stegelmeier, Daryl Warner (deceased); and all his beloved clients who were family to him.

The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Mud Lake Fair and Rodeo Grounds in Terreton. Following the funeral services, the family will meet with friends for a second viewing.

Memories of Kent and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Post Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
JUN
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
West Jefferson Rodeo Grounds
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
We are so shocked and saddened to see this news. Kent truly was the best and we feel honored to have known him. Much love.
Marian and Lance Cygielman
Friend
June 2, 2020
Kent was a wonderful person and talented vet. He was more than willing to share his knowledge. I pray for his family, he will be missed
John Kidd
Friend
June 2, 2020
One of a kind. Great man, great vet. His presence and humor will be dearly missed.
Toby Albertson
June 2, 2020
Dear Warner family, you are all in our thoughts and prayers during this time. Doc was a good friend and always willing to help when I called him. He will be missed by so many people. One of a kind and such a wonderful man.
Brad and Annette Eddins
Friend
June 2, 2020
He'll be missed by so many he had a heart of gold best person in the world
Jj and JoHanna VanLeuven
Friend
June 2, 2020
So saddened to read this. Condolences to all his family and friends. Thank you Kent for your help, patience, advice and your humor. You will be missed.
Paula Olson
Friend
June 2, 2020
