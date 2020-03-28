|
Kenton "Papa" V Hansen, 65, of Ucon, Idaho passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Kenton was born November 22, 1954 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the son of William Vanoy Hansen and Arlenna Irene Smout Hansen. He attended schools in Rigby, Idaho before joining the United States Army. On May 18, 1984, Kenton married Pamela Ann Biggs. They made their home in Idaho Falls and Ucon, Idaho. Over the years, he worked in the concrete business and as a local truck driver. Papa, as he was known, was the patriarch of the family. He loved time spent with his wife and children. Above all, he treasured being the Papa to his adoring grandkids. He loved camping with his family and friends and a good fishing hole. He enjoyed woodworking and sharing his knowledge with his grandkids. Papa will be dearly missed by his nearby grandkids; Ethan, Karsen, Kamden, Avery, Bridger, Bailey, Barrett, and his Yorkie, Jacey.
Besides all the wonderful grandkids, he will be missed and is survived by his wife Pam. His children; Abbie (James) McClaskey, Adam Hansen, Kameron (Danielle) Hansen and Mindie (Matthew) Wetzel, all of Idaho Falls, Idaho. His siblings; Michelle (Clint) Egbert of Pennsylvania, Gaylene (Bruce) Portela of Oregon, John (Mary) Hansen of Rigby, Idaho, Sheryl (Roger) Thompson of Rigby, Idaho, Wayne (Pam) Hansen of Nampa, Idaho and Nannette Sigler of Oregon and his eleven grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents. Following Kenton's wishes, there will not be a formal funeral service. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date to be announced after the quarantine is lifted. Condolences may be shared with Kenton's family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 28, 2020