Kermit Clark, 98, of Idaho Falls died June 8, 2020 in Ft Collins, CO.He was born, May 24, 1922 in Lorenzo, Idaho and lived with his momthrough early years in Freedom and Thayne, Wyoming. At age 14 he moved to Thornton, Idaho to work on the Robinson Farm. He was married to Dora Burns in February 1941 raising three children: Karen, Darla, andDouglas. They were married for 62 years before Dora passed in 2003. Kermit was an Army Veteran of WW-ll with Honorable Discharge and Rank of Sargent. After the Army Kermit was employed by Pritchard Western Equipment as earth moving equipment operator and maintenance mechanic on the Palisades Dam in Idaho. Subsequently he worked at INEL test Facility west of Idaho Falls as maintenance technician until retiring. Kermit had a life long love of fishing, camping, travel, and gardening. He enjoyed numerous trips to Yellowstone and viewing wildlife. There isprobably not a back road in Idaho that he hasn't been on. He loved spending time with family and friends, making many along the way. He enjoyed sharing stories of his life; full of family, love, hard work, and adventure. Survivors include daughter, Karen (Pete) Hamilton; son, Douglas (Susan) Clark; 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dora; daughter, Darla Perez; mother and siblings. A private family service with be held at a later date.