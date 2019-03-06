Resources More Obituaries for Kermit Peters Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kermit Peters

1937 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Kermit Ray Peters, 81, passed away February 28, 2019 at Parkwood Meadows in Idaho Falls.



Kermit was born March 21, 1937 in Waterloo, Iowa to George E. Peters and Lois T. Wight. He grew up in Greeley Colorado and graduated from the University of Colorado with degrees in Chemical Engineering and Business with a major in Marketing. He met Marilyn (Becker) Peters at the Wesley Foundation and was married a year after graduation. After spending two years in the Army Corps of Engineers, he was hired by Phillips Petroleum, the operating contractor at the National Reactor Testing Station in Idaho Falls. Although he planned to eventually return to Colorado, the years went by, children came, and he took a job with the Atomic Energy Commission.



Kerm was an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church holding a number of chairmanships, including five years as Lay Leader. He had a wonderful singing voice and sang in the church choir for over 50 years. He also held lead or minor lead roles in about a dozen operas including The Bartered Bride, Carmen, The Merry Widow, and Cox and Box.



Kerm married Ann Peters on the 12th of April, 1996. They enjoyed many common interests including singing, gardening, reading, and traveling to Europe.



Kerm is survived by his loving wife, Ann Peters of Idaho Falls, ID; sister Peggy Masters of Greeley, CO; son, Greg (Lori) Peters of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Cherylyn (Joe) Landon of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Chris (Jessica) Peters of Sacramento, CA; stepson, David (Kim) Sarff of Moscow, ID; stepdaughter, Cindy Sweat (Don) of Wrangell, AK; stepson Shawn Sarff (Ruti) of Grays River, WA; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church 1730 St. Clair Rd.



Memorial donations may be sent to . Published in Post Register on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries