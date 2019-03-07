Resources More Obituaries for Kevin Carpenter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kevin Carpenter

1985 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Kevin Michael Carpenter, 33, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 5, 2019, at his home in Idaho Falls.



Kevin was born May 23, 1985, in Concord, Massachusetts, to Lloyd Carpenter and Lisa Maxine Rice Carpenter. He grew up and attended schools in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School. He also attended Idaho State University.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed music, Anime, and spending time with his family.



Kevin is survived by his loving mother, Lisa Maxine Young of Ammon, ID; father, Lloyd Carpenter; brother, Skyler Carpenter of Idaho Falls, ID;



and grandmother, J0anne Carpenter of Blackfoot, ID.



He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Rosemary Rice; and grandfathers, John Wayne Rice and Hyram C. Carpenter.



A gathering will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Burial will be in the Swan Valley Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries