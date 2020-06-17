Kevin Fausett
1956 - 2020
Kevin Lee Fausett, 63 of St. Anthony, died Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born the second child of Swede and Betty Fausett on 15 October 1956.

Kevin is survived by his children, Kim (Chad) Braswell, Kody (Christina) Lindsay Fausett, Kaylan (Elizabeth) Fausett, Jordan (Dakota) Grende, and Jacey Fausett, and 13 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law DeAnn Fausett, brother David (April) Fausett, and sisters Linda (Robert) Nay, and Lisa Fausett.

A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at the Star Bar in St. Anthony on Saturday June 20, 2020 at 5pm.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Arrangements were through Bert flamm Mortuary.

